'Speed, technique, goals' - Liverpool boss Klopp impressed by Chelsea new boy Mudryk ahead of Anfield clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has praised Chelsea's signing of Mykhailo Mudryk ahead of the sides' Premier League clash at Anfield.

Ukraine star could make debut at Anfield

Chelsea paid £89m for Shakhtar winger

Klopp 'impressed' by Blues' spending

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Klopp spoke highly of the Ukraine international winger, who is in line to make his Chelsea debut in Saturday's game, having completed his £89 million ($109m) switch from Shakhtar Donetsk earlier this week.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp said: "Good player, really good player. He played an incredible Champions League campaign with his former club. Speed, technique, goals; he combines a lot. Having him on one wing and, for example, Joao Felix on the other is interesting. Chelsea obviously sorts the problems differently to us, but let’s see. Joao Felix played two days after he arrived so we can probably expect him to play. That makes analysing a bit more difficult, but we know him [Mudryk]. We have watched him in the Champions League and he was impressive enough."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea's spending since being taken over by the Todd Boehly-led consortium last May has been quite remarkable, with the capture of Mudryk and the imminent signing of PSV Eindhoven's Noni Madueke set to take the figure past £400m ($494m). Asked about this, Klopp said: "Interesting. I cannot explain it, I have no idea. But if the numbers are true then it's impressive.

He added: "I can't see investment stopping in the future and that means we have to do it as well.

"I believe in coaching, I believe in developing, I believe in team-building and using those things 100%, but meanwhile in the world out there, there are so many good managers out there it's crazy. So they believe in that as well, and if they start really properly spending and do those things as well, then you cannot not spend or you will have a little bit of a problem.

"I don't think Chelsea can do this in the same manner for the next 10 years - I don't know, maybe they can. Other teams will have ups and downs and we just have to be there."

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds welcome Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday (12.30pm GMT), and are next in action away to Brighton in the FA Cup round on Sunday January 29.