'We don't fear losing' - Liverpool boss Klopp unconcerned with comparisons to Arsenal's Invincibles

The Reds have reached the halfway point of the Premier League season having won 18 and drawn one of their 19 matches

Jurgen Klopp has brushed aside comparisons to 's legendary 'Invincibles' squad as get set for the second half of their Premier League campaign having yet to lose a game.

Arsene Wenger managed Arsenal to the 2003-04 Premier League title with his Gunners side going the full season undefeated, winning 26 games and drawing 12.

The Gunners are still the only side who have gone through an entire Premier League campaign without losing but Klopp's Liverpool team have been tipped to match that feat this season.

Liverpool have won 18 and drawn one of their 19 matches this term, looking capable of matching Wenger's men as they reach the halfway point of the campaign.

Speaking ahead of his side's match against on Thursday, Klopp has said that, although he isn't thinking about matching Wenger's Invincibles, his Liverpool team aren't afraid of losing.

"You don't fear losing in the situation we are in but you still know it is possible – it is one of three possible results," Klopp said. "You win it, you draw, or you lose. I am constantly really concerned about different things. It's not that I want to be - I'd like an easy life but I don't have it.

"I am not sure what Arsene Wenger thought back in the days when they were the Invincibles, if he knew before the game they would win anyway.

"It's not like this for me unfortunately, it would be really cool if I knew it before the game. But I can only say we don't fear losing, I never did, it is a possibility but I don't fear it."

Liverpool managed to earn a 1-0 win over on Sunday in a game where Klopp's men were strongly tested.

Klopp admitted he wasn't fully satisfied with his side's performance and will look to improve ahead of the match against the Blades at Anfield on Thursday.

"We were not happy with all parts of the game. We were happy with the result, but the game gave us a lot of space for improvement, you don't have to be a super football brain to see that," Klopp said.

"I was really happy about the result but we have to work on performances. We never did it and should not start lying to ourselves like everything is fine when it's not, because we have to make sure that we improve.

"We will do, 100 per cent."