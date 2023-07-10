Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson targeted for Saudi move by Steven Gerrard after Reds legend takes over at Al-Ettifaq

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is wanted in the Saudi Pro League by new Al-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard.

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool legend Gerrard was appointed Ettifaq manager last week and L'Equipe now reports that he is already targeting Reds skipper Henderson, who has been at Anfield since 2011. Henderson has won almost everything there is to win at Liverpool and is now being eyed for a move to Saudi Arabia.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Henderson has a contract until 2025 and it remains to be seen if Jurgen Klopp's side will be open to selling a key member of their squad. Last season, he made 43 appearances in all competitions.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It is not yet clear if Henderson would be open to the move but Ettifaq are positioning themselves to spend big under Gerrard, with the report claiming they are interested in 'several' European players.

WHAT NEXT? Henderson's stance on such a move may become clear in the coming weeks.