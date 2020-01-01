Liverpool captain Henderson 'not bothered' by Invincibles potential

The Reds skipper isn't thinking about the possibility of his side going the whole league season undefeated

began 2020 as they ended 2019, with another Premier League win, as their near-perfect domestic season continued.

After beating Sheffield United 2-0 on Thursday, the Reds have now won 19 of their 20 league games this season, only drawing once against .

That form has seen Jurgen Klopp's side establish a 13-point gap at the top of the table with a game in hand on their nearest challengers .

Having dominated in such emphatic fashion this season, Liverpool have been backed to emulate Arsenal's Invincibles and go their whole league campaign undefeated, a possibility that club captain Jordan Henderson hasn't even entertained just yet.

"I am not really bothered about that. I am bothered about next game and next challenge and seeing where that takes us come May," Henderson told BT Sport.

"The performance level has been really high for a long period of time. We want to continue that, keep doing the things we are doing, keep improving and keep concentrating on the next challenge.

"I still think we can improve. The last 10 or 15 minutes they had a good chance. We can't afford to give teams those chances. Overall, the intensity was really good. We have coped well and need to improve for the derby on Sunday."

Liverpool next host in the third round on Sunday and tackle their local rivals having kept four straight clean sheets in all competitions.

For Reds centre-back Virgil van Dijk that defensive resilience is another feather in the cap for the team as they look to continue their strong form.

"It's very important [to keep clean sheets]. It's something good for us as defenders but also for the team," Van Dijk said.

"When we keep a clean sheet it gives us a big chance to win the game as we have so much quality up front. It gives us confidence.

"We just focus on the next game ahead of us. are a great side. We prepared very well. It showed on the pitch. It was good football at times. We were calm, composed and yeah, it was a good victory."