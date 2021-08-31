Liverpool captain Henderson signs new four-year contract until 2025 to end transfer speculation
Last Updated
Getty
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has ended speculation over his future by signing a new four-year contract.
The midfielder is the latest member of Jurgen Klopp's squad to commit his long-term future to the Reds, following in the footsteps of team-mates Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Andy Robertson.
Henderson's current deal was due to expire at the end of next season, but after lengthy negotiations he has agreed an extension that will keep him at Anfield until the summer of 2025.
Editors' Picks
- Chelsea to block Hudson-Odoi Dortmund loan move after Saul & Kounde transfer setbacks
- Ballon d'Or 2021 Power Rankings: Could Jorginho really win?
- Liverpool still in contract talks with sporting director Edwards and remain confident he will stay at Anfield
- Ronaldo to Man City: Why one of football's most shocking transfers never happened
More to follow...