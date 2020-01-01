Liverpool boss Klopp hopeful Matip's back injury is not serious

The defender did not appear for the second half at Craven Cottage and the problem has been confirmed as a back spasm

boss Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that the injury Joel Matip picked up against is a minor one.

Matip did not appear for the second half of the Premier League clash at Craven Cottage on Sunday, and it was reported from the touchline during the game that the problem was with his back.

Klopp confirmed as much in his press conference following the 1-1 draw , and says the central defender is undergoing treatment ahead of the Premier League clash with on Wednesday.

The Reds boss is unsure if Matip will be fit for the meeting with Tottenham at Anfield, but is positive the injury is not a serious one.

“Joel Matip has a spasm in his back,” Klopp said at his post-game press conference . “We will see. In the moment, nothing else.

“He already got treatment, will get treatment and we will see.

“I think there’s a chance for Wednesday. [It’s not that bad] in the moment, no.”

Following Matip’s departure, Liverpool were left without an established central defender on the pitch.

Fabinho is well capable of playing there, he has done so on numerous occasions, and he was joined in the heart of the defence by Jordan Henderson.

Taking on a Fulham side who were on the back foot for much of the second half was not a massive test for Fabinho and Henderson, but that will not be the case against Spurs on Wednesday.

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham can call on captain Harry Kane, although he is not Spurs’ top scorer this season. That tag sits on the shoulders of Son Heung-Min and those two will pounce on any shortcomings in Liverpool’s defence.

Article continues below

Klopp, who lamented his side's slow start against Fulham, cannot call on the injured Joe Gomez or Virgil van Dijk, so will hope Matip is able to shake off the back spasm to feature in the clash of the top two sides in the division.

While his defensive woes have increased, Klopp was able to welcome Alisson Becker back into the side following a spell out injured.

The Brazilian goalkeeper demonstrated his value to the side with a string of excellent saves as Fulham dominated early on, and he will be of huge importance against Spurs.