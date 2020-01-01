Liverpool were better but Man City can still have an unbelievable season - De Bruyne

The Belgium midfielder has put Premier League disappointment behind him to focus on the FA Cup and Champions League

Kevin De Bruyne says can still make it an unbelievable season despite missing out to in the Premier League title race.

City’s defeat at on Thursday night confirmed Jurgen Klopp’s side would be crowned champions for the time in 30 years and the Belgian midfielder admitted Liverpool deserved it.

“We knew it was impossible [to catch them after lockdown],” he said. “You are always disappointed when you don’t win, but I think we are honest enough to say Liverpool were better this year.

“I think we worked really hard, we played really well but we weren’t good enough and that’s no problem for us to admit.

“If everything goes to plan for us then I think we still have 13 or 14 games, so we still have a lot to play for and a lot of objectives.”

City won a domestic treble last season and can still add the and to the glory in March for another trio of trophies.

Their FA Cup defence continues with a difficult trip to Newcastle on Sunday and De Bruyne says the critics have been too quick to put the boot in on Pep Guardiola’s side after failing to win a third successive Premier League title.

“In comparison with a lot of other teams we are doing alright,” he added. “We are still second, so that means after Liverpool we are the second best team.

“I think we have still got big chances in the FA Cup and Champions League. Imagine if we come out after winning these cups, it will be an unbelievable season. We have got a lot to play for and look forward to it.”

While City haven’t matched their form of their previous two campaigns, De Bruyne has been in devastating form with 16 assists and 10 goals this season.

The 28-year-old is in the running for the Player of the Year awards - an accolade never won by a City player despite four Premier League title triumphs for the club.

“Two years ago I was second and we won the title 20 points ahead, so I don’t know how people decide,” he said.

“I think I have a chance. It is not me who decides and I think I can make my own analysis of how this season has gone. Whatever you get in the end is nice, but we will see.”