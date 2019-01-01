Liverpool ask about Tonali but face Roma competition for teenage midfielder

Brescia president Massimo Cellino has revealed that leading sides in England and Italy have enquired as to the possible availability of a hot prospect

Liverpool have asked about Brescia’s highly-rated midfielder Sandro Tonali, but Massimo Cellino has revealed that the Reds face competition from Roma.

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the most sought-after prospects in European football.

His potential has been noted by sides across the continent, with Goal revealing in November that Chelsea and Juventus are among those monitoring his development.

It has been suggested that an offer of around €28 million (£24m/$32m) could be enough to tempt Brescia into a sale.

Cellino has offered no indication that is the case, with there a desire on the part of the Serie B side’s president to keep a prized asset in his current surroundings.

Interest is building, though, with the likes of Liverpool preparing more formal approaches after previously watching on from afar.

Cellino told Corriere dello Sport of a transfer scramble which could soon be sparked for a player being billed as ‘the new Andrea Pirlo’: “Yes, Roma have asked me about Tonali.

“I’ve talked about him to [Roma director Mauro] Baldissoni several times, but I want to keep the lad as long as possible.

“Is he ready? I don’t know, he’s 18. But Liverpool also contacted me a little while ago.”

Tonali made his senior debut for Brescia in August 2017 as a 17-year-old.

He scored his first competitive goal towards the end of the 2017-18 campaign and has remained a regular in the side under Eugenio Corini.

Article continues below

The speculation surrounding his future has not gone unnoticed, and Tonali recently revealed to Milannews.it that he is a fan of Serie A heavyweights at San Siro.

He said: “I was an AC Milan fans as a child, as I have always said, but I am not thinking about the future. I am inspired by [Gennaro] Gattuso, by his determination. He always gave everything. I would like to do the same myself. I would like to be coached by him.



“Pirlo comparisons? I feel good playing in any midfield position. I mostly play as the playmaker but I have no problem playing on the sides of the midfield.

“My dream? Going to t Serie A with Brescia.”