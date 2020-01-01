‘Liverpool aren’t a machine, they just want to win’ – Success down to hard work, says Adrian

The Spanish keeper claims “family” spirit at Anfield is responsible for the positive progress made by the club during a dream run under Jurgen Klopp

“are not a machine”, says Spanish goalkeeper Adrian, with the “human beings” at Anfield merely benefitting from the “winning mentality” established by Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds have been kings of Europe and the world over the past 12 months while they're chasing what would be first Premier League title in 30 years.

Liverpool have gone 12 months without suffering a defeat in the English top-flight, while positive progress is being made once again in continental competition.

Plenty have been quick to suggest that the Reds have become an unworldly force, with there seemingly no way of halting their relentless pursuit of silverware, but Adrian puts success down to hard work.

He told the club’s official website: “We are not a machine, we are human beings – but we have that winning mentality right now.

“The team has been working together for a few years. When Jurgen came to the club, he started doing many good things. From the end of last season when the team got the , that mentality has made the team stronger.

“The bad moment when the team lost the Champions League [in 2018] was really painful, but the year after they came back and won it, then the Super Cup and then the Club World Cup.

“We are still living the dream everyone started working on a few years ago. We need to enjoy it because we are in great momentum, but we need to keep our feet on the floor. We know we are a long time until we finish the season.

“Obviously, we want another trophy, to keep going in the Champions League and to start well in the . There are many competitions ahead and the most important thing right now is to be together like a good family and fight for everything. We want to fight for all the games we have in front of us.”

Adrian is among those to have embraced the “family” atmosphere at Anfield since his arrival in the summer of 2019, with the 33-year-old having to play back-up to Brazil international Alisson.

He added of the mentality established by Klopp on Merseyside: “We are a good squad, we have a great team and we have good personalities in the dressing room, so everyone has his role.

“Everyone knows in the moment the manager decides you will play you have to give your best, as we always do.

“Personally, my position is really hard because just one goalkeeper can play and the others have to support. In the beginning I had my opportunity when Ali had bad luck with the injury, but I showed I was ready. Ali came back to play and I was waiting for my next opportunity.

“Now we start in a new competition, the FA Cup, so I will give my best to show the manager I can help the team if I am selected. Not just in the dressing room or on the bench, but when he gives me an opportunity I can also help on the pitch.”

Liverpool will taken in an FA Cup third-round derby date with neighbours on Sunday.