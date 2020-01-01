Liverpool target Traore 'can leave any day', says Wolves loan chief Olofinjana

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from Molineux despite being a key player in Nuno Espirito Santo's team

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Seyi Olofinjana says Adama Traore can leave the club any day, just like any other player, amid reported transfer interest from .

Although he is tied to Molineux until 2023, Traore has been a target for a host of European clubs with his contribution of four goals and seven assists in 28 Premier League matches this season.

Traore is renowned for his outstanding athleticism on the flanks and Olofinjana, who works as the loan pathway manager at , thinks the winger’s future lies in his own hands.

“He is a good player and we've all seen what he is capable of doing. His sheer pace, power, goalscoring stint, skills on the ball and also running the length of the pitch,” Olofinjana told Goal.

“He's been doing it for the past few seasons, so we are very much aware of what he brings to the table. In terms of what will happen to him going forward, the league has not ended, so we need to wait for that.

"We can't ignore the fact that he has done very well for the club.

“Anybody can leave Wolves, he came from somewhere and he can leave any day. Regarding genuine transfer interest in our players, there are procedures and policies that we consider as a club, they tell us whether it is the right step for us or not.”

defender Romain Saiss is another African star who plies his trade at Wolves, and former international Olofinjana lauded the Atlas Lions captain for his qualities after he featured in 25 games this campaign with two goals to his name.

“For any player to be playing in the Premier League, you must have something about you,” he added. “The Premier League, arguably for me, is one of the best leagues if not the best in the world in terms of the culture and marketability which makes it unique.

"They're wonderful players and Saiss is also doing the business for his country too.”

Olofinjana was appointed as the first loan pathway manager at Wolves in February 2019 after playing at the club for four years, between 2004 and 2008. At the end of his football career in 2014, the 39-year-old returned to Wolves in 2015 to work in the club’s academy, and he has given insight into his present role.

“The work is all about finding the right opportunities for the players and also look after players on loan, making sure they get the best so that they can perform,” he explained. “For some, it's about planning games regularly while others it's learning to be in a new environment.

“It's been a big learning curve even if I say so, I'm the first loan manager at the club so there wasn't any handing over when I took over. I set up strategy on how to do things and it's approved by the club.”