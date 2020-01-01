Liverpool ace Alexander-Arnold can win a Ballon d’Or - Cafu

The two-time World Cup winner believes that the 21-year-old England star can go all the way to the top

star Trent Alexander-Arnold is a potential Ballon d’Or winner in the future, according to legend Cafu.

The former and star is regarded as one of the greatest right-backs of all time and is best remembered for his rampaging runs up the wing – the type of which Alexander-Arnold currently specialises in.

Cafu has been left impressed by the performances of the 21-year-old international and sees only bright things in his future.

“I think Alexander-Arnold is one of the best in the world, no doubt about it,” he told the Mirror. “He’s a great player – and I would say he has the same characteristics as I did.

“He has got big potential. He is strong and skilful, he really takes the game forward and he’s a player who sets up goals for Liverpool.

“I would say he’s got a Brazilian instinct in the way he plays.

“My advice for him is ­simple: just keep doing what you have been doing for the last few years.

“Alexander-Arnold shouldn’t change his way of playing. Even if he makes mistakes, he should carry on doing what he’s doing.”

And the two-time World Cup winner wants to see him recognised as the best player on the planet, arguing that it is wrong that strikers and midfielders dominate individual prizes.

“I think he has what it takes to become a Ballon d’Or winner,” he added.

“We have to change this paradigm where the Ballon d’Or is only won by attackers and strikers.

“People have to see that defenders are just as important as attackers.”

Cafu has rubbished suggestions that to realise his full potential Alexander-Arnold might need to one day move into a midfield role.

“The role of full-back suits him better and I think he now has to get even better at doing what he already knows how to do,” he said.

“He has to play like one of the great full-backs, adapt to the position, become the best full-back in the world and then maybe there could be some sort of adaptation in terms of midfield.

“But, for now at least, he has to be the best full-back he can be.”

Alexander-Arnold has chalked up an incredible 28 assists for Liverpool since the start of the 2018-19 season.