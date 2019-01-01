Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve to offer Dybala plus €50m for Salah

FC Cincinnati has signed forward Kekuta Manneh after acquiring his rights from Columbus for $250,000 in targeted allocation money and $50,000 in general allocation money.

Manneh, 24, was most recently with Swiss side St. Gallen, and played for Columbus in 2017 after five seasons in Vancouver.

“We are excited to bring Kekuta to Cincinnati,” FC Cincinnati head coach Alan Koch said in a club statement.

“His pace and skill on the ball will add a dynamic element to our group when attacking in the final third. He has had success in MLS and we know he will embrace the unique challenge of joining an expansion team."