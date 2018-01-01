Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd target January sale for Pogba

Milan and Inter could both move for Atletico Madrid left-back Filipe Luis, according to Calciomercato.it.

The 33-year-old's contract runs out at the end of the season, and Atletico's policy of only offering players over 30 one-year deals could push the Brazilian to a new team.

Both Inter and Milan are monitoring the left-back's situation, with neither side entirely convinced by their left-back options at the moment.