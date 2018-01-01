Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd target January sale for Pogba

Milan and Inter could move for Filipe Luis
Milan and Inter could both move for Atletico Madrid left-back Filipe Luis, according to Calciomercato.it.
The 33-year-old's contract runs out at the end of the season, and Atletico's policy of only offering players over 30 one-year deals could push the Brazilian to a new team.
Both Inter and Milan are monitoring the left-back's situation, with neither side entirely convinced by their left-back options at the moment.
Mourinho unsure if Man Utd will make January signings
Jose Mourinho has said he does not know if Manchester United will bring in January signings.
The United boss has been publicly pleading for investment into his struggling squad, with defence a particular area of concern for the Portuguese.
But, speaking ahead of his team's game against Liverpool on Sunday, Mourinho was far from sure about any investment in the January transfer window.
United target Kabak to extend Galatasaray deal
Manchester United target Ozan Kabak is set to sign a new five-year contract with Galatasaray, reports Aksam.
The 18-year-old defender has drawn interest from around Europe after becoming a fixture in the Turkish side's lineup in 2018-19.
Kabak's new deal will include a release clause of €20 million (£18m/$23m).
Napoli & Inter in for Veretout
Napoli and Inter are both chasing the signature of Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout, claims Calciomercato.
The 25-year-old had a breakout season last term, scoring 10 goals from a central midfield position.
Veretout recently changed agents, signalling he could be eyeing a move away from the Viola.
Vertonghen eyeing Spurs future beyond 2020
Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen has said he hopes to stay with the club beyond 2020.
Spurs are set to extend the Belgian's contract through the 2019-20 season, but the 31-year-old thinks he can stay with the club even longer.
Lazio monitoring Weah
Lazio are eyeing Paris Saint-Germain attacker Timothy Weah for a January loan, according to Calciomercato.it.
Weah, 18, has found first-team opportunities hard to come by with the Ligue 1 champions, and is likely to head out on loan next month.
Other Serie A sides are monitoring the U.S. international, as well as teams from Germany.
Arsenal line up £40m Pavon move
Thje Gunners want to land the Argentine striker in January
Arsenal have opened communications with Boca Juniors over a £40 million ($50m) deal for Cristian Pavon, according to The Sun.
Unai Emery is said to be a keen admirer of the 22-year-old forward, despite Pavon's hamstring issues.
Fulham have also shown interest in the Argentine, but cannot meet Boca's valuation of the player.
Man Utd target January sale for Pogba
United will hope to move the Frenchman to Juventus in a swap deal
Manchester United want to sell record signing Paul Pogba in the January transfer window, according to the Mirror.
Pogba has publicly feuded with manager Jose Mourinho this season, but apparently United will look to sell the Frenchman regardless of whether Mourinho continues in his job.
United are keen on a swap deal with Juventus, who are interested in Pogba, with Miralem Pjanic or Alex Sandro heading in the other direction.
Everton eye Augustin move in January
Everton are aiming to sign Red Bull Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin in January, per The Sun.
The German side rate their 21-year-old forward, who has netted three times in the Bundesliga so far this term, at £38 million (€42m/$48m).
Everton currently have Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenk Tosun amongst their squad, but Marco Silva is looking to add to his centre-forward options.
Davis could make Rangers return
Out-of-favour Southampton midfielder Steven Davis would be willing to return to Rangers, says the Daily Mail.
Davis, who left Ibrox for the south coast in 2012, has only made three appearances for Southampton this season.
The 33-year-old wants to get more game time and could sign for Steven Gerrard's side in January.
Chelsea close to deal for £60m Pulisic
Christian Pulisic is set to sign for Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund, reports the Mail on Sunday.
A deal worth around £60 million (€67m/$76m) could be finalised next month, although the American will not move to Stamford Bridge until the end of the season.
Fulham and Cardiff chasing Sala
Fulham are giving competition to Cardiff in their goal of signing Nantes striker Emiliano Sala, claims the Daily Mail.
The Bluebirds have already put an offer in for Sala, but Fulham's new manager Claudio Ranieri has reportedly made the 28-year-old one of his main targets.
The Argentine is believed to be worth around £25 million (€28m/$31m).