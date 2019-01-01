Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal join Man Utd & Everton in Brahimi race

Inter are prepared to lower their asking price for Mauro Icardi to €80 million (£71m/$90m) to help facilitate his departure, Corriere della Sera reports.

The Argentine striker’s future came into doubt this week after he was stripped of the club captaincy and then missed Thursday’s Europa League win over Rapid Vienna.

Icardi’s contract includes a €110m (£97m/$124m) release clause, but it can only be activated by foreign clubs during a two-week window in July.

Instead, the Nerazzurri are ready to speed up his exit and lower their demands.