Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea in contract talks with Hazard

Spurs fear Pochettino will quit for Real Madrid
Tottenham are fearful their stumble out of the title race could cost them Mauricio Pochettino to Real Madrid, according to the Sun.
Pochettino is frustrated by the lack of silverware and wants the transfer funds made available to turn the club into title contenders.
Meanwhile Madrid are again in crisis after their humiliation to Barca in the Copa del Rey semi-final and, while their previous approach was rejected, they are thought to be willing to pay £40 million ($53m) in compensation to land Pochettino.
Chelsea must act quickly to land Zidane over Juventus
Former Madrid boss wanted in England and Italy
Chelsea must act quickly if they hope to land Zinedine Zidane as Juventus are also after the former Real Madrid boss, according to the Sun.
Juventus may lose Massimiliano Allegri after he likely wins his fifth straight Serie A title due to frustration over expectations at the club.
While Chelsea have Zidane as their top choice to replace Maurizio Sarri, the former Juve star has not hidden his affection for his old club and would prefer them to the Blues if both jobs came available.
Chelsea in contract talks with Hazard
Real Madrid have yet to make an approach as the Blues still hope to tie down their star
Chelsea have not given up hope of keeping Eden Hazard as he and the Blues are in discussions over a new contract, according to le10Sport.
Hazard's current deal expires in 2020, and he has made no secret of his desire to play for Real Madrid, but the La Liga giants have yet to make an approach for the Belgium star.
With Chelsea's transfer ban upcoming, and the possibility Madrid won't match the Blues' valuation of Hazard, the star man may not depart Stamford Bridge this summer.
Fulham considering Kilmarnock's Clarke as manager
Fulham are considering Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke as their permanent replacement for Claudio Ranieri, according to the Daily Star.
The Cottagers have appointed Scott Parker to a caretaker role, but were interested in Clarke in 2015 and whose reputation has grown thanks to his work with the Scottish Premiership club.
Kilmarnock would not be happy to lose their manager, but would likely be well compensated in allowing Clarke to go as he recently signed a new contract.
Arsenal prepare €5m offer for Brazilian teenager
Arsenal are prepared to offer €5 million (£4m/$6m) for 17-year-old Ituano midfielder Gabriel Martinelli, Goal understands.
Martinelli is also on the radar of Corinthians, Cruzeiro, Flamengo, Palmeiras and Santos, and close to obtaining an Italian passport, though it is thought he is valued at approximately €10m.
That is a figure considered beyond the means of the teams in Brazilian football, opening the door to approaches from clubs in Europe.