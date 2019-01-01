Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester United end Sancho pursuit

Chelsea poll dressing room over Sarri sacking
Chelsea will ask many of their top players for their opinion on Maurizio Sarri as the club consider his future, according to the Daily Mail.
Sarri's future as Chelsea manager is in doubt despite leading his side to a third-place finish and the Europa League final in his first season in charge.
Despite those on-field achievements, Sarri is understood to have irked players with his tactical approach and his treatment of captain Gary Cahill.
Manchester United end Sancho pursuit
The club have been rebuffed in their discussions with Dortmund
Manchester United have ended their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, according to ESPN FC.
United have been knocked back in their discussions with Dortmund, who are demanding up to £90 million (€102m/$114m) for the teenage star.
Though Sancho is still a long-term target for United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has moved on to other summer targets as his side look to rebuild.
Spurs bid £10m for Clarke
Tottenham have made a £10 million ($13m) bid for Leeds winger Jack Clarke, according to the Daily Mail.
The 18-year-old has caught the eye in the Championship this season, with several Premier League sides monitoring his progress.
Having failed to achieve promotion to the Premier League for next season, Leeds may be forced to sell in order to balance their books.
Strootman offered to Premier League trio
Marseille midfielder Kevin Strootman has been offered to Manchester United, Everton and West Ham on loan, according to Sky Sports.
The Ligue 1 side will look to cut costs after a disappointing campaign that has them in sixth place with just one league game remaining.
Strootman has been a target of United's in the past, but they may look to get younger now that the Dutch international is 29.
Atletico Madrid join race for Trippier
Atletico Madrid have joined the race for Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier, according to the Mirror.
Napoli have been in hot pursuit of the 28-year-old, but now Atletico have joined in as they seek a replacement for the outgoing Juanfran.
Mauricio Pochettino is willing to listen to offers for Trippier, who will have his future resolved after the Champions League final.
Newcastle to hand Longstaff massive new deal
Newcastle will hand Sean Longstaff a new deal to keep him away from Manchester United, the Daily Star reports.
United are reportedly interested in a move for the 21-year-old midfielder, who only made his Premier League debut on Boxing Day.
Though Longstaff only signed a four-year contract six months ago, Newcastle are prepared to offer him a huge raise to keep him at the club.