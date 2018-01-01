Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern to rival Man City for £70m De Jong

Europe's biggest clubs are lining up to sign the 21-year-old

Bayern Munich will rival Manchester City in the race for Ajax midfielder Frenkie De Jong, according to the Daily Mail.

Several of Europe's biggest clubs are keen on the Dutch international, who has also been strongly linked with PSG and Barcelona.

Bayern are the latest club to register an interest, with the 21-year-old valued at around £70 million (€78m/$88m).