Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid willing to wait to land Eriksen

The Dane's contract is set to expire at the end of next season

are willing to wait until next summer to sign Christian Eriksen on a free transfer, according to The Sun.

Eriksen's current contract runs out at the end of next season, and the 27-year-old is showing little sign of agreeing fresh terms with .

Madrid will make a move for Eriksen this summer but should Spurs refuse, the Blancos are willing to wait one more year to land the Danish star.