Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid willing to wait to land Eriksen

Real Madrid willing to wait to land Eriksen
The Dane's contract is set to expire at the end of next season
Real Madrid are willing to wait until next summer to sign Christian Eriksen on a free transfer, according to The Sun.
Eriksen's current contract runs out at the end of next season, and the 27-year-old is showing little sign of agreeing fresh terms with Tottenham.
Madrid will make a move for Eriksen this summer but should Spurs refuse, the Blancos are willing to wait one more year to land the Danish star.
Monaco leading the chase for Seri
Monaco are in pole position to sign Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri, according to the Daily Mail.
Seri joined Fulham last summer for £25 million ($33m), but was unable to prevent the Cottagers from being relegated back to the Championship.
The 27-year-old wants to leave the club rather than play in the second tier next season, and the former Nice star could be in line for a return to Ligue 1.
Napoli make €18m bid for Trippier
Napoli have made an opening bid of €18 million (£15m/$20m) for Tottenham full-back Kieran Trippier, reports Calciomercato.
Trippier is ready to leave Spurs in the summer after a difficult season, with Manchester United also in the running for the England international.
Tottenham have set an asking price of €35m (£30m/$39m) for Trippier.
Inter scout Tagliafico and Vertonghen
Inter director of football Piero Ausilio was at Tuesday's Champions League match between Tottenham and Ajax, reports Calciomercato.
Ausilio was in attendance to watch several players, including Ajax full-back Nicolas Tagliafico and Tottenham centre-back Jan Vertonghen.
Ajax stars Donny van de Beek and Hakin Ziyech are also possibilities for Inter, but their high price tags would make them difficult for the club to land.
Rangers eyeing loan move for Gray
Rangers are considering a loan move for Watford striker Andre Gray, according to the Evening Times.
Gray, 27, has scored seven Premier League goals this season for the Hornets, with Rangers boss Steven Gerrard considering the forward a potentially valuable addition.
Overall, Gray has 12 Premier League goals in two seasons with Watford since joining from Burnley.