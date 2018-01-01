Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona keen on Christensen

Juve to use Sandro as Pogba bait
Bianconeri to offer cash and player for Man Utd star
Juventus are prepared to offer Alex Sandro to Manchester United as part of a transfer package for Paul Pogba, claims TMW.
The Bianconeri are willing to part with €40 million (£36m/$45m) and their Brazilian left-back in order to bring a World Cup winner back onto their books.
Arsenal & Spurs eye Grillitsch
Arsenal and Tottenham are tracking Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch, per Bild.
The Austria international is valued at €20 million (£18m) and his agent has already travelled to England to initiate talks with interested parties.
Atletico eye Donnarumma as Oblak replacement
Diego Simeone has identified Gianluigi Donnarumma as the man he wants to replace Jan Oblak at Atletico Madrid, says Don Balon.
Paris Saint-Germain are said to be leading the race for Oblak, who has established himself among Europe's best throughout his four years in the Spanish capital.
As more teams across Europe are tracking the 25-year-old, Atletico are looking for options to replace him.
The Donnarumma, 19, has been heavily linked with a move away from AC Milan, and and Atletico believe the Italy international is within reach.
Marcelo didn't consider Real Madrid exit
Marcelo says he never considered leaving Real Madrid amid links with Juventus.
"It's never entered my mind to leave and look for another option," Marcelo told Club del Deportista.
Vinicius to stay at Real
Vinicius Jr will not leave Real Madrid on loan in January, according to Marca.
The 18-year-old is wanted by a number of clubs, including Real Valladolid, but he has played in four La Liga games this season and is regarded as a first-team player by manager Santiago Solari.
Navas not set for Madrid exit
Keylor Navas will not leave Real Madrid in January, per Marca.
The goalkeeper has been linked with a winter exit from the Spanish giants, but Navas' partner is set to give birth in February, meaning he is unlikely to seek a move abroad, while any interested party is unlikely to be able to match his wage demands.
Barcelona explore striker options
Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez and Milan forward Andre Silva are both being tracked by Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Catalan club are keen to reinforce their strike force and Gomez, who has scored eight goals this season, is seen as an affordable option, with his release clause standing at €50 million (£45m).
Silva, meanwhile, is on loan at Sevilla this season and has also netted eight times in 2018-19.
Real Madrid scout Moreno
Real Madrid are set to scout Rayo Vallecano striker Sergio Moreno, per AS.
Moreno, who has a €25 million (£22.6m) release clause in his contract, currently alternates between the first and second teams at the club.
Barcelona eye Christensen
The Blaugrana want to sign the Chelsea defender
Barcelona are keen to sign Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen in January, per Sport.
The Catalan giants need a replacement for Samuel Umtiti, who is set for a spell on the sidelines.
And they have subsequently launched a bid for Christensen, with negotiations set to continue after their first offer was rejected.
Icardi agent hints at new contract
Mauro Icardi's agent has hinted that he is set to sign a new contract at Inter.
Wanda Icardi, who is also the striker's wife, wrote on Twitter: "It's 00:30 and I'm still here to read the pages of the renewal."
Spurs to keep Walker-Peters
Tottenham do not want to loan out defender Kyle Walker-Peters in January, according to Mauricio Pochettino.
Walker-Peters started the club's 1-1 draw with Barcelona in the Champions League in midweek, and the Argentine is delighted with the 21-year-old's progression.
"Now, no. Now, for me, he's one of the best options," he told reporters, when asked if the young right-back could leave.
Chelsea set for British recruitment drive
Chelsea are set to embark on a major recruitment drive of British players, per the Daily Mail.
Maurizio Sarri's side fear falling foul of homegrown rules, with the futures of Gary Cahill, Cesc Fabregas, Danny Drinkwater, Andreas Christensen, Victor Moses and Rob Green all up in the air.
All six players are considered homegrown by the Premier League, and the Blues are wary of losing all six.
Arsenal offered Suarez
Arsenal have been offered Denis Suarez by Barcelona, with the midfielder looking to leave the club in search of first-team football, per The Independent.
Suarez has struggled for game time with the Camp Nou giants, and has been offered to a number of clubs, with Barca setting an asking price of £14 million (€15.5m).
Leicester still tracking Jardim
Leicester City are still keeping an eye on former Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim, claims Le10Sport.
Jardim was sacked by Monaco earlier this season, but achieved a period of sustained success with the club prior to the current campaign.
Though the Foxes are up to ninth in the table, the club's hierarchy aren't sold on Claude Puel and could eventually opt for a change.
Toronto FC land DeLeon in Re-Entry Draft
Toronto FC selected midfielder Nick DeLeon in the first stage of Friday's MLS Re-Entry Draft.
NEWS: Toronto FC select Nick DeLeon in MLS Re-Entry Draft— Toronto FC (@torontofc) December 14, 2018
📰: https://t.co/GNa3FogChd#TFCLive
The 28-year-old has spent all seven years of his career with D.C. United after being selected seventh overall in the 2012 MLS SuperDraft.
Fulham want to sign Cahill
Fulham are hoping to land Gary Cahill from Chelsea next month, according to West London Sport.
The veteran defender has fallen out of favour under Maurizio Sarri, making just one Premier League appearance for the Blues this term.
Chelsea will allow Cahill to leave the club, and the Cottagers are hoping the 32-year-old can help shore up their leaky defence.
Juve's plan for Chiesa-Pjaca swap hits snag
Fiorentina are not interested in signing on-loan Juventus striker Marko Pjaca on a permanent basis, according to Calciomercato.
The Viola have an option to make Pjaca's loan permanent for a €20 million (£18m/$23m) fee, but the Croatian hasn't proven he's worth that outlay.
Juve were hoping they could use Pjaca as a makeweight in a deal for Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa, but that option appears to be off the table.
Sarachan in talks with North Carolina FC
Former U.S. national team manager Dave Sarachan is in talks with North Carolina FC over their head coaching position, reports The Washington Post.
Sarachan served as the USMNT interim boss for more than a year, with his time in charge ending earlier this month with the appointment of Gregg Berhalter as manager.
The 64-year-old told the Post there was mutual interest between himself and the second-division side.
Flamengo in talks to sign Gabigol
Flamengo have opened talks with Gabriel Barbosa's representatives over a possible move, according to ESPN Brazil.
The striker has returned to form with Santos while on loan from Inter, where he struggled to impose himself.
Barbosa's form has led to interest from other European sides, and Flamengo know that landing the 22-year-old would likely be expensive.
Pochettino not expecting new Tottenham signings in January
Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he is not expecting much movement from Tottenham in the upcoming transfer window.
Spurs were inactive over the summer in the transfer market, failing to bring in a single new face, though they are third in the table despite that.
Despite competing on multiple fronts in the new year, the Argentine manager believes that his side should not enter the market unless it is for the right man.
Neymar likely to stay at PSG
While he could depart in the summer, the Brazil star is leaning toward staying in the French capital
Neymar is more likely than not to stay with Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to le10sport.
The Brazil star has considered leaving in the past, but has begun to reconsider as he grows more comfortable within the PSG side and realises his financial situation would not be easily replicated elsewhere.
The result is a Neymar who, while he still could change his mind, is more likely than not to stay with PSG.
Bournemouth and West Ham target Loftus-Cheek
Both Bournemouth and West Ham are hoping to land Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan in January, reports the Sun.
The two clubs can offer Loftus-Cheek the playing time necessary to stay in the England picture, and are aiming for a purchase option in the deal.
Bournemouth are targeting the midfielder for a shot at qualifying for Europe, while West Ham hope the chance to stay in London is enough to lure Loftus-Cheek to the club.
Arsenal and Tottenham after Hoffenheim midfielder
Hoffenheim's Florian Grillitsch is a target for Arsenal and Tottenham, according to Bild.
The Austrian midfielder has a contract through 2021, but is believed to have a release clause, while his agent traveled to England last week while noting his client is the focus of "top clubs".
Chelsea confident of signing Bournemouth's Wilson
Chelsea are confident they can sign Bournemouth forward Callum Wilson in January, according to the Express.
The Blues are more than willing to pay £30 million ($38m) for the England international as Maurizio Sarri wants to improve on his strike force of Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud.
Wilson is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, and Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has insisted his star man won't be sold.
Inter targeting Modric and Conte
Inter Milan are hopeful they can lure Luka Modric and Antonio Conte to San Siro to spark a continental challenge, according to the Mirror.
Beppe Marotta has joined the club from Juventus, where he worked Conte as a manager.
The club believes Modric is seeking one final challenge in his career and could be tempted to Serie A, especially with three fellow Croatian internationals already on the squad in Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic and Sime Vrsaljko.