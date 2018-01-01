Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pulisic agrees to Chelsea move

Pulisic agrees to join Chelsea
USMNT star to join the Blues this summer
Christian Pulisic has agreed to join Chelsea this summer, according to Bild.
The Premier League club will pay €50 million (£45m/$57m) to secure the services of the 20-year-old winger, who has provided three goals in 18 games this season for Borussia Dortmund.
Pulisic has long been admired by Premier League sides, with Arsenal and Liverpool also said to have been interested in the young winger.
Stoffelshaus in contention to be sporting director at Manchester United
Erik Stoffelshaus is in contention to become sporting director at Manchester United.
The German executive recently left Lokomotiv Moscow and has already met with Red Devils executives.
Solanke set to join Palace on loan
Crystal Palace and Brighton are in pursuit of Dominic Solanke, but the Guardian says the Liverpool forward prefers to join the former on a loan deal this winter.
Solanke hasn't feature in the Premier League this season as Liverpool have cruised to the top of the league, and a loan deal is seen as vital to his development going forward.
The forward is not keen on Brighton's one-striker approach and would rather feature in Palace's two-forward system.
Bayern target Hudson-Odoi
Bayern Munich are targeting Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odio, according to the Daily Mail.
The German giants are set to send a starting offer of £13 million ($17m) for the 18-year-old star when the January transfer window opens next week.
Borussia Dortmund are also said to be interested in Hudson-Odoi, although Chelsea would insert a buy-back clause into any deal for the youngster.
