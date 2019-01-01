Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Hazard set to complete Real Madrid move

Callejon set for new Napoli deal
Jose Callejon is set to extend his contract at Napoli, according to Calciomercato.
The Spanish star's current deal expires in June 2020, but coach Carlo Ancelotti is keen to ensure that his long-term future lies at San Paolo.
Juve want Sassuolo star Demiral
Juventus are keen to sign Sassuolo's Turkish star Merih Demiral, according to Calciomercato.
Demiral, 21, is currently on loan from Antalyaspor and has scored twice in six Serie A outings to catch the eye of the Scudetto favourites.
Man United call off Bale chase
Youngsters Sancho and Hudson-Odoi now favoured
Manchester United have ended their pursuit of Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale, according to the Daily Star.
The Wales international's future at the Bernabeu is in doubt, with United often touted as a potential destination for his Premier League return.
But Bale's prohibitive wage demands have cooled interest, prompting the Red Devils to consider younger options like Jadon Sancho and Callum Hudson-Odoi.
Emery reveals ambitious Arsenal transfer plans
Unai Emery admits Arsenal would struggle to splash out £75 million on one player - such as Liverpool did to sign Virgil van Dijk - but says the Gunners must spend this summer to improve their squad.
As was shown in January when Arsenal could only bring players in on loan, money is relatively tight in north London, but things will improve ahead of the 2019-20 season thanks to the club’s new commercial deals with Adidas and Emirates.
As it stands, the club is working towards a transfer budget of around £45m, but that will rise should Emery’s side go on and secure Champions League football.
Hazard set to complete Real Madrid switch
Belgian will soon begin house-hunting in Spanish capital
Chelsea star Eden Hazard will complete talks over a summer move to Real Madrid in the coming days, reports Marca.
Negotiations between the two clubs and the Belgian are almost complete, despite Chelsea's reluctance to sell ahead of their upcoming transfer ban.
Hazard is expected to make an imminent visit to the Spanish capital to search for houses and get to know the city which will soon be his new home.