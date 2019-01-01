Zidane wants 'new Mbappe' Camavinga
Teenager is ever-present for Rennes in Ligue 1
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has set his sights on 16-year-old Rennes sensation Eduardo Camavinga, claims Diario Gol.
The teenager has made a big impression during his short time in Ligue 1 so far, playing every game this season and earning comparisons with none other than Kylian Mbappe for his precocious talent.
English teams line up for ex-Crystal Palace winger
Exeter City winger Randell Williams has caught the attention of several teams in England, according to Team Talk.
Williams, 22, previously spent time at Crystal Palace and Watford and has had an excellent start to the new season with the League Two side.
He looks set for a move up, as the likes of Cardiff, Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield and Queens Park Rangers are following him.
Barcelona watch Napoli's Ruiz
Barcelona director of football Eric Abidal was in Italy this weekend to watch highly rated Fabian Ruiz, according to Calcio Mercato.
The former Betis man is on the Catalans' radar, and did not disappoint as he scored Napoli's third goal in a 4-1 drubbing away to Lecce.
Milan consider Aurier move
AC Milan are considering a move for Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier, reports Sport Mediaset.
The Serie A side are looking for an alternative to Andrea Conti, who has failed to impress as the club's starter this season.
That has led Milan to Aurier, as they consider a January move for the Ivory Coast international.
Everton consider move for Poulsen
Everton are considering a move for RB Leipzig striker Yussuf Poulsen, according to the Express.
The Toffees are looking for reinforcements up top, with Moise Kean yet to show his best and Dominic Calvert-Lewin having only scored once this season.
Poulsen, 25, scored 19 times in all competitions last season and Everton could be keen to add him should their current striker options continue to falter.