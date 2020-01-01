Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona offered Griezmann for Joao Felix

Leicester lining up Chilwell replacements

2020-08-28T00:00:30Z

Leicester City have identified Ajax’s Nicolas Tagliafico and Atalanta’s Robin Gosens as possible replacement for Ben Chilwell, reports Sky Sports

Both players are expected to cost around £40 million (€44m/$52m) however, a fee the Foxes aren't willing to pay. 

AC Milan circling for Tonali

2020-08-27T22:55:54Z

AC Milan are increasing their efforts to sign Brescia prodigy Sandro Tonali, according to Gianluca Di Marzio

Inter are also interested in the Italian midfielder but the Rossoneri have now offered a better bid than their Milan rivals. 

Sandro Tonali Brescia 2019-20

West Brom targeting Deeney

2020-08-27T22:40:34Z

Watford captain Troy Deeney has emerged a transfer target for West Brom, claims the Telegraph

The move would ensure Deeney continues playing in the Premier League next season with the Hornets relegated and the Baggies promoted from the Championship. 

Edouard to discuss Celtic future

2020-08-27T22:25:10Z

French striker Odsonne Edouard is set to hold talks with Celtic about his future after they were knocked out of the Champions League

Edouard's agent Lasana Koita told the Daily Record that athough the player is happy in Scotland, he could soon consider his future at the club. 

Juventus considering a move for Barcelona outcast Suarez

2020-08-27T22:15:48Z

Luiz Suarez could be playing for Juventus next season with Andrea Pirlo's side considering a move for the Barcelona outcast. 

Goal can confirm that Suarez has been offered to the reigning Serie A champions after seemingly being shown the door at Camp Nou. 

Juventus are in the market for another striker with new manager Pirlo recently confirming the impending departure of Gonzalo Higuain. 

Bartomeu offered Griezmann for Joao Felix

2020-08-27T22:05:21Z

Atletico are keen to re-sign the Frenchman

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu offered to return Antoine Griezmann to Atletico Madrid as part of a proposed swap deal for Joao Felix, reports Marca

The offer, which came just before Barca's 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich, was swiftly rejected by Atletico, who are interested in securing a possible deal for Griezmann but not at the expense of Felix. 

Atletico reportedly offered Thomas Lemar and Diego Costa instead of Felix as part of a transfer for Griezmann but Bartomeu wasn't interested. 