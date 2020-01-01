Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca set to bid €40m for Soyuncu

Liverpool's Lewis bid rejected by Norwich
Norwich have rejected Liverpool's opening offer of £10m for Jamal Lewis
Sheffield United's £12m Ramsdale bid rejected
Bournemouth reject bid in excess of £12million from Sheffield United for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.
Sarri: My Juve future doesn't depend on Champions League
Maurizio Sarri’s future at Juventus has been called into question towards the end of the season.
But the coach has dismissed suggestions it depends on their Champions League results ahead of their last-16 tie with Lyon on Friday.
Sheffield United loan Smith to Swindon
Striker Tyler Smith has penned a season-long deal with League One outfit Swindon Town.
Liverpool make £10m Lewis bid
Liverpool have offered Norwich £10 million for left-back Jamal Lewis, according to The Athletic.
The 22-year-old is reportedly eager to make the switch to the Anfield side after impressing in the English top-flight last season.
St. Pauli seal Zalazar loan
St. Pauli have brought in Rodrigo Zalazar from Eintracht Frankfurt, the club announced.
Zalazar has joined St. Pauli on a one-year loan after spending this past season with Polish side Korona Kielce.
The midfielder has been capped by Uruguay up to the U-20 level.
Mkhitaryan happy to stay at Roma
Henrikh Mkhitaryan says he is happy to remain at Roma for the 2020-21 season.
The on-loan Arsenal midfielder says he feels comfortable with the Serie A club on the heels of a "good season" to begin life in Italy.
Union Berlin complete Kruse signing
Union Berlin have signed Max Kruse, the club announced on Thursday.
Kruse's move sees him return to the Bundesliga after most recently featuring for Turkish side Fenerbahce.
The 32-year-old forward has notably played for Werder Bremen, Borussia Monchengladbach and Wolfsburg.
West Ham yet to receive offer for Chelsea target Rice
West Ham have not received any offers for Declan Rice, says David Moyes.
The midfielder has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Manchester United, but Moyes says he isn't looking to encourage any bids for the English star.
Fletcher offered Celtic deal
Steven Fletcher has been offered a one-year deal at Celtic, reports BBC.
The midfielder, who was also offered an option of a further year at Celtic, has also been offered one-year deals by a pair of Championship clubs.
Fletcher recently rejected an offer from his current club, Sheffield Wednesday, after scoring 13 goals in 30 appearances last season.
Bayern's Singh set to join Nuremberg
Bayern Munich are set to send Sarpreet Singh to Nuremberg on a one-year loan deal, reports Bild.
Singh trained with Bayern in Munich on Thursday morning but is now preparing to move to the 2. Bundesliga side after being left out of Bayern's Champions League squad.
The New Zealand international has made two senior appearances for Bayern, with both coming in the Bundesliga.
Harrison confirms third spell at Leeds
Jack Harrison has confirmed that he will be taking in a third spell at Leeds United, with Manchester City opening an exit door once again for the promising winger.
He has told ESPN FC: “I'll be there again next season, so it's exciting to go back and do it all again in a few weeks.”
Rafinha wants Premier League move
Denlison takes on new challenge in Malta
Former Arsenal midfielder Denilson has joined Sliema Wanderers on a one-year deal, according to The Times of Malta.
The Brazilian has struggled with injury in recent times but is still just 32 years of age.
Celtic put fresh offer to Ajeti
Celtic have tabled a fresh offer to Albian Ajeti as they seek to wrap up a permanent transfer.
Football Insider reports that the Scottish champions have been struggling to agree personal terms with the West Ham striker, but hope a compromise is now close.
Garcia rejects new Man City deal
Eric Garcia has turned down a contract extension with Manchester City amid major interest from Barcelona.
Goal reported on July 31 how the Spanish giants have made the 19-year-old their top target, with his contract running down at the Etihad Stadium.
Lazio closing in on Silva
David Silva continues to offer "positive signals" to Lazio, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The World Cup winner is preparing to leave Manchester City as a free agent and could agree to take on a new challenge in Italy.
‘Make Aubameyang an offer he can’t refuse’
Arsenal need to be making Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang an “offer he can’t refuse”, as they once did with Mesut Ozil, says David Seaman.
The Gunners great told The Gary Newbon Sports Show: "Make him an offer he can't refuse. They did it with Ozil, so why not do it with our best player."
Spurs agree Hojbjerg deal
Tottenham have agreed a £25 million ($33m) deal with Southampton for Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, claims talkSPORT.
Spurs have also sanctioned a move in the opposite direction for Kyle Walker-Peters.
Barcelona close to doing Ter Stegen deal
Key man to commit at Camp Nou
Marc-Andre ter Stegen is on the verge of signing a five-year contract at Barcelona, claims Mundo Deportivo.
The Germany international goalkeeper is set to see his value to the cause at Camp Nou reflected in lucrative fresh terms.
No Arsenal move for David as Lille agree €30m deal
Lille are set to sign Canada international Jonathan David after agreeing a €30 million (£27m/$35m) club-record deal with Gent despite interest from a number of Premier League clubs.
The 20-year-old will replace Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, who joined Napoli in a €50m (£45m/$59m) deal last week, and will sign a five-year deal.
Man City want four more signings
Manchester City want four more signings this summer, according to Sky Sports.
Pep Guardiola has already tied up deals for Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake, but the spending is set to continue at the Etihad Stadium.
'Chong wants to go to the Bundesliga'
Tahith Chong's agent has spoken out on the winger's links with Werder Bremen, confirming that the Manchester United starlet "wants to go to the Bundesliga".
The Netherlands Under-21 international was due to become a free agent at the end of the 2019-20 season, but United ultimately decided to hand the attacker a new two-year deal back in March, with the option to extend by a further year.
However, Werder have emerged as a potential next destination for Chong over the past week, with reports in Germany stating that the youngster's agent Erkan Alkan has held talks with the German club in Bremen.
Barca set to bid €40m for Soyuncu
Turkish defender in line for Camp Nou switch
Barcelona are set to submit a €40 million (£36m/$47m) bid for Leicester centre-back Caglar Soyuncu - according to NTV Spor.
The 24-year-old is ready to commit to a five-year contract at Camp Nou if the two clubs can agree on a final fee.
Soyuncu proved to be a standout performer for Leicester in 2019-20 following Harry Maguire's record move to Manchester United last summer.
Ex-Madrid midfielder Torro joins Osasuna
From 12:30 CEST, follow live in our YouTube channel Lucas Torró's presentation as a new Osasuna player.
Rennes target Bayern's Martinez
Rennes have identified Bayern Munich midfielder Javi Martinez as a transfer target - according to Kicker.
The 31-year-old only has one year left to run on his current contract at Allianz Arena, and has not yet been offered an extension.
Rennes are now planning to swoop for Martinez, who only featured in 16 Bundesliga matches for Bayern in 2019-20.
Leeds interested in Tottenham defender Foyth
Tottenham centre-back Juan Foyth is the subject of interest from Leeds - as the Daily Star reports.
The 22-year-old could be available in the summer transfer window for a fee within the region of £15 million ($20m).
Foyth has fallen down the pecking order at Spurs since Jose Mourinho's arrival, with his last appearance for the club coming way back in December.
Barcelona sign Sao Paulo wonderkid Gustavo Maia
Barcelona have announced the signing of Sao Paulo wonderkid Gustavo Maia, as well as the inclusion of a €300 million (£270m/$355m) release clause in his contract at Camp Nou.
Maia has completed a move to Barca for a fee of €4.5 million, while committing his future to the club through to 2025.
He will go straight into the club's B team setup ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, with a view to forcing his way into Quique Setien's first-team plans as he develops his all-round game.
De la Torre joins Heracles on loan from Fulham
Luca de la Torre is in town
Lyon ready to sell Juve-linked Aouar for €70m
Lyon are willing to sanction Houssem Aouar's summer departure if their €70 million (£63m/$83m) valuation is met - according to Calcio Mercato.
Juventus have been keeping tabs on the 22-year-old for months, and could launch a bid for his signature ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.
Aouar scored nine goals and laid on seven assists in 38 games for Lyon in all competitions last season.
‘Man Utd should be targeting Kane over Sancho’
Manchester United should be targeting Harry Kane over Jadon Sancho, says Paul Scholes, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urged to launch a raid on Tottenham instead of one on Borussia Dortmund.
Scholes told BT Sport: "I think if that's Harry Kane you're talking about now, I'd be more desperate to sign him than Sancho at this stage, although don't get me wrong, as I said I think he's a top-quality footballer."
Dortmund, Barca and Real Madrid want 'new Sancho'
Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all keen on 'new Jadon Sancho' Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, reports Bild.
The 15-year-old winger is on the books at Manchester City, as Sancho once was, and is attracting interest from across Europe.
How will Ake get on an Man City?
Alexis completes permanent move from Man Utd to Inter
Alexis Sanchez si trasferisce in nerazzurro a titolo definitivo gratuito
Spurs set to sell Aurier
Tottenham are ready to offload Serge Aurier, according to The Mirror.
AC Milan and Monaco are keen on the Ivory Coast international right-back who has been deemed surplus to requirements by Jose Mourinho.
Fulham want new contract for Parker
Fulham are looking to put a new contract in place for promotion-winning manager Scott Parker, reports the Evening Standard.
The Cottagers, who are heading back to the Premier League, also want to wrap up permanent deals for loan stars Harry Arter and Harrison Reed.
Arsenal join Man Utd in race for Gabriel
Gabriel Magalhaes has emerged as a serious target for Arsenal, while the Gunners are hopeful of finalising a deal to sign Chelsea winger Willian.
Goal can confirm that Arsenal are one of the clubs in the running for the Brazil Under-20s international, but a firm offer has yet to be made for a player also being eyed by Manchester United.
Scholes happy to see Sanchez leave Man Utd
Paul Scholes has said he's happy to see Alexis Sanchez leave Manchester United after the Chilean's permanent move to Inter was confirmed by both clubs on Wednesday.
The transfer will formally be announced on Thursday but on Wednesday, Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta and Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed the 31-year-old would join the Serie A side on a permanent deal.
Sanchez has been on loan with Inter this term, scoring four goals across 29 appearances. That move followed a difficult season and a half with United, where Sanchez scored just five goals in 45 appearances and failed to lock down a regular place in the line-up.
Milan cool interest in Jovic
Milan have cooled their interest in Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Rossoneri tried to sign the 22-year-old on loan in January, and were planning to step up their pursuit this summer.
However, Milan have shelved plans to sign Jovic after deciding to offer Zlatan Ibrahimovic a permanent contract at San Siro.
PSG boss Tuchel eager to sign Alaba
Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel is eager to sign David Alaba from Bayern Munich - according to Le 10 Sport.
Tuchel wants Alaba to replace the exit-bound Thiago Silva in the heart of his defence at Parc des Princes next season.
Bayern are open to selling the 28-year-old, but would prefer to see him join Barcelona or Real Madrid than PSG.
Chelsea eyeing Atletico's Gimenez
Lampard keen on Uruguayan defender
Chelsea are eyeing a potential move for Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez, as the Daily Star reports.
The 25-year-old has a £110 million ($145m) release clause, but the Blues are hoping he can be brought in for a significantly lower fee.
Frank Lampard is a keen admirer of Gimenez, who has enjoyed another fine individual season at Atletico.
Crystal Palace make move for Fraser
Former Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser has been offered a £55,000-a-week contract by Crystal Palace, claims The Sun.
The 26-year-old is currently a free agent and has been linked with interest from Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham but none of those sides are yet to make a formal offer.
Solskjaer confirms permanent Inter move for Sanchez
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Alexis Sanchez will be joining Inter on a permanent transfer.
Sanchez has enjoyed a solid season on loan with Antonio Conte's side with all parties agreeing his long-term future now lies in Milan.
In comparison, the former Barcelona attacker had struggled to impress for the Red Devils, scoring just five goals across 45 appearances for United.
Celtic in talks for Steven Fletcher
Scotland striker Steven Fletcher is in talks to join Celtic, according to the Daily Mail.
The 33-year-old is a free agent after leaving Sheffield Wednesday and is ready to turn down a lucrative offer from Stoke City to seal a move to the Hoops.
Ozil wants Arsenal assurances before pay cut
Mesut Ozil is open to taking a pay cut but first wants assurances about Arsenal's financial future, reports ESPN.
Ozil, along with two other players, reportedly turned down a 12.5 per cent wage reduction proposed by the club in April.
The German star, however, is willing to take an even bigger pay cut should the club show more clarity around their decision-making, with a verbal agreement reached but paperwork yet to be finalised.
Caixinha takes charge of Al-Shabab
The beginning of a new challenge! Glad and honored to be part of this project with Al-Shabab.
Glad and honored to be part of this project with @AlShababSaudiFC .
Bartomeu insists Messi will retire as a Barcelona player
Lionel Messi will retire as a Barcelona player in "three or four years", according to club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.
Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi has a contract at Camp Nou until the end of the 2020-21 season, but Bartomeu last month said he expects the superstar forward to sign an extension.
The 33-year-old has been linked with a return to boyhood club Newell's Old Boys before hanging up his boots.
Kebano signs Fulham extension
Neeskens Kebano has signed a new deal with Fulham, the club has confirmed.
The 28-year-old winger is now contracted to the club until 2022 after playing a key role in sealing Fulham's return to the Premier League.
"I have a lot of affection for this club, for the fans, so it's natural this decision to sign a contract when this opportunity was offered to me, and I'm very happy to be here for a couple of more seasons," Kebano said.
New York Red Bulls poised to sign Tetteh
Ghana striker Samuel Tetteh is set to join New York Red Bulls from RB Salzburg, claims SPORTSworldGhana.com.
The 24-year-old has enjoyed a strong season on loan with LASK and is now poised for a fresh start in MLS.
Tottenham targeting £16m Benrahma
Spurs are keen to sign the Championship star
Brentford striker Said Benrahma has emerged as a target for Tottenham, according to the Mirror.
The Algerian playmaker is expected to cost around £16 million (€17m/$21m) with West Ham also linked with an interest.
Benrahma has told Brentford he wants to play in the Premier League next season after the club failed to secure promotion.
Parker set for Fulham pay rise
Scott Parker is set to be rewarded for returning Fulham to the Premier League with a lucrative new deal.
The Express reports that Parker will be offered a new contract that will take his yearly salary from £3 million to around £5m.
That pay rise comes on the back off Fulham defeating Brentford 2-1 in their promotion play-off final on Tuesday.