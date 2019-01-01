Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea blocking Bakayoko's Monaco return

Union sign academy product Jack de Vries
The Philadelphia Union have signed academy product Jack de Vries.
ROSTER NEWS: Union sign Academy product, Jack de Vries, to a first-team contract, effective January 1, 2020. He becomes the 12th Homegrown Player in Union history
Welcome to the squad, @jackdevries1011
The youngster will join the first team for the 2020 season and becomes the club's 12th homegrown player.
Dembele to stay at Barcelona despite several offers from big clubs
Ousmane Dembele's agent has insisted that his client will stay at Barcelona despite receiving offers from "several big European clubs," according to L'Equipe.
The 22-year-old has struggled with injuries and had his attitude reportedly questioned by team-mates and club officials on more than one occasion since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.
"He has not planned on leaving FC Barcelona even for a moment," Dembele's agent said.
Lazio linked with Aberdeen striker Cosgrove
Lazio have been linked with a move for Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove, according to the Daily Record.
The 22-year-old hit 21 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions last term.
However, Aberdeen have insisted that no contact has been made by the Serie A outfit.
Slimani to join Monaco on intial loan deal
Islam Slimani has completed a loan move from Leicester City to Monaco with an option to purchase at the end of the season, according to L'Equipe.
The Algerian striker has been loaned out by the Foxes over the last two seasons, spending time with Newcastle United and Fenerbahce.
Now, the 31-year-old could be set to replace Radamel Falcao for the Ligue 1 side, with the Colombian reportedly nearing a switch to Galatasaray.
Zappacosta lands in Rome ahead of Chelsea exit
Roma have shared pictures of Davide Zappacosta arriving in Rome ahead of a potential move from Chelsea.
Davide Zappacosta arrives in Rome...
👋 pic.twitter.com/Z7HzW5UCIP
The right-back has not been included in a Premier League matchday squad under new Blues boss Frank Lampard and looks set to seal a return to his homeland.
In his absence, Reece James will be expected to provide cover and competition for Cesar Azpilicueta.
Chelsea blocking Bakayoko's Monaco return
The Frenchman wants to depart Stamford Bridge but is not being allowed to leave.
Tiemoue Bakayoko would like to return to Monaco, but Chelsea do not believe the Ligue 1 side's offer of a loan is good enough to sanction the deal, according to RMC Sport.
The midfielder won the league with Monaco and battled to the semi-finals of the Champions League before leaving for Chelsea, but his time in London has been a disaster.
He spent last season on loan with AC Milan and found some form again, but does not seem to have a future at Stamford Bridge.
Arsenal hope Guendouzi signs five-year deal
Arsenal are hopeful that Matteo Guendouzi pens a new five-year deal at the club, according to the Daily Mail.
The 20-year-old midfielder has surprised Gunners fans with his energetic, mature displays in the centre of the park since arriving from Lorient last summer.
And Arsenal boss Unai Emery wants to secure the Frenchman's future for the long term, with the club set to offer him a new deal that will see his wages almost double to £70,000-per-week.
Head of Football Development MacDonald leaves Villa
Head of Football Development Kevin MacDonald has parted ways with Aston Villa, the club have announced.
MacDonald was under investigation following allegations of bullying and had been transferred to a non-player-facing role pending the results.
Following the conclusion of the investigation, Villa have taken the decision to part ways with MacDonald.
Dortmund hand Sancho new £190k-per-week deal
Borussia Dortmund have handed Jadon Sancho a new £190,000-per-week contract to ward off interest from Manchester United and Manchester City, according to the Daily Mail.
The 19-year-old winger managed 13 goals and 19 assists across all competitions last season, leading to substantial offers arriving from Europe's wealthiest clubs.
However, the Englishman turned down those advances to stay with the Bundesliga runners-up and has been rewarded with a bumper contract.