Wojciech Szczesny is on the brink of signing a new contract at , according to Calciomercato.

The Polish goalkeeper has 18 months left on his current deal but is set to put pen-to-paper on fresh terms through to the summer of 2024.

Juventus had been linked with alternative goalkeepers in recent weeks including Gigio Donnarumma and Andre ter Stegen, with Szczesny's future seemingly in doubt.