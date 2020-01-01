Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City planning £15m Messi bid in January

Barca trio accept wage cut

2020-10-18T00:00:47Z

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Frenkie de Jong and Clement Lenglet are the only first-team players that have accepted proposed wage cuts at Barcelona, according to Catalunya Radio.

They opted against signing the burofax on behalf of players who were against the suggested reduction salaries. 

Man City planning £15m Messi bid in January

2020-10-17T22:55:34Z

A Guardiola reunion may happen sooner than expected

Manchester City are contemplating offering Barcelona just £15 million (€16m/$19m) to land Lionel Messi in January, reports the Daily Star

Messi is expected to leave Camp Nou for free at season's end and City may look to land the Argentina star early by offering cash-strapped Barca a small fee. 

Barca eyeing January move for Premier League duo

2020-10-17T22:40:25Z

Ronald Koeman wants Barcelona to sign Gini Wijnaldum and Eric Garcia when the transfer window re-opens, claims the Mirror.

Both players were targetted by Koeman over the summer and the Dutch manager wants the club to try to sign them again in January. 

Liverpool and Tottenham to battle for £50m Phillips

2020-10-17T22:25:34Z

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips could ignite a summer transfer battle, reports the Mirror

Both Liverpool and Tottenham are interested in the 24-year-old, who is expected to cost £50 million ($64m), with Leeds possibly needing to sell come season's end.

Man Utd circling for Real's Valverde

2020-10-17T22:15:29Z

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has emerged as a target for Manchester United, according to The Sun

The Red Devils believe a swap deal for Paul Pogba may be a possibility in the future with Valverde's buyout clause of £640m (€705m/$826m) making a one-way transfer near impossible. 

Barca expect Messi to join Man City next season

2020-10-17T22:05:57Z

A Guardiola reunion remains on the cards

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has accepted Lionel Messi will leave the club for Manchester City next year, claims the Mirror. 

Messi was close to forcing through a transfer this season before agreeing to remain at Camp Nou despite strong interest from Pep Guardiola's side. 

A move to Manchester now looks like it will happen next season with Barcelona reportedly resigned to the transfer happening eventually. 