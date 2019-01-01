Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City ready to pay record fee for Maguire

Wolves open Rondon talks
Wolves have moved ahead of Everton and Newcastle in the race to sign Salomon Rondon from West Brom, according to the Daily Star.
Rondon was named Newcastle player of the year after scoring 11 Premier League goals while on loan at the club last season and the Magpies are keen to try and make the deal permanent.
Everton are also believed to be keen but Wolves have jumped the queue by making contact with the Venezuela international, who has a £16.5million ($21m) release clause in his contract.
Duo keen on Manolas move
Arsenal and Juventus are ready to go head-to-head in a battle to sign Roma defender Kostas Manolas, report Il Messaggero via Calciomercato.
The Greek defender is believed to have a release clause in his contract that both sides are willing to meet, leaving Roma powerless to prevent him from leaving.
It will then be down to the player to decide whether he wants to remain in Italy with Juve or move to the Premier League with the Gunners.
City make Maguire number one target
Guardiola sees England defender as ideal Kompany replacement
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is ready to pay a world-record fee for a defender in order to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester, according to the Daily Mail.
Guardiola sees the England international as the ideal replacement for Vincent Kompany, who has left City to become player/manager at Anderlecht.
However, Leicester don't want to Maguire, who has five years left on his contract, meaning City may have to pay in excess of the record £75million ($95.4m) Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk in January 2018 in order to get their man.
Rami rubbishes talk of MLS move
Marseille defender Adil Rami rubbished rumours that he could be on his way to the United States and underlined his commitment to the club.
A disappointing campaign for the 33-year-old, during which he made just 18 appearances, had sparked rumours of a move to LA Galaxy.
Mbappe comments cast doubt on PSG future
Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has thrown his future at the club into doubt by claiming he has reached what he sees as a “turning point” in his career.
The 20-year-old French international suggested he would like a bigger role going forward, either at PSG or “maybe somewhere else”.