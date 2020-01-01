Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool in talks to sign £20m Kabak

Gary Neville has questioned 's decision to sign Donny van de Beek with the midfielder struggling for minutes since his move from .

"What is a little bit of a mystery is the use of Van de Beek since he’s been signed for £40 million," Neville said on Sky Sports via Metro.

"And the more he doesn’t start, and the more he doesn’t come on, the more you’re thinking, 'Well £40m player, ordinarily you’d get him in the team'."