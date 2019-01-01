Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid lead Man Utd and Man City in Joao Felix pursuit

Midfielder could cost up to £130m

are leading the chase for starlet Joao Felix, says The Sun.

Any club looking to sign the midfielder would have to meet a massive release clause, which could jump as high as £130 million if Benfica sign him to a new contract.

Madrid and are the two front-runners, with and also interested.

Manchester City see Felix as a long-term replacement for David Silva while Manchester United will look to bring in a number of younger stars for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.