Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd could make De Ligt swoop

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Columbus Crew sign Matan

2021-03-08T00:32:04Z

Columbus Crew have signed Romanian midfielder Alexandru Matan, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

The 21-year-old midfielder is set to arrive from Viitorul Constanta and it is not thought that he will take up a designated player position on the roster.

Brownhill wanted by several Premier League sides

2021-03-08T00:21:01Z

Wolves, Southampton, Crystal Palace, West Ham and Aston Villa have all been following Burnley's midfielder Josh Brownhill in recent months.

TeamTalk says the former Bristol City player could move on in the summer but no price tag is given.

Juventus want to re-sign Kean

2021-03-08T00:09:33Z

Juventus want to re-sign Moise Kean from Everton, Calciomercato reports.

The striker is on loan at PSG, having been a flop at the Toffees last term. The Ligue 1 club also want to keep him but admit it could be complicated.

PSG set to offer Alaba a mammoth contract

2021-03-08T00:06:53Z

Paris Saint-Germain will try to muscle their way to signing David Alaba ahead of Real Madrid, Calciomercato reports.

It is reported that PSG will offer €25 million (£21.5m/$29.8m) per year, although there are no details of the length of contract the Austria star might get. 

Man Utd set to swoop for De Ligt (TodoFichajes)

2021-03-08T00:05:53Z

Solskjaer set to raid Juventus for superstar

Manchester United are set to attempt to sign Maathijs de Ligt from Juventus, according to TodoFichajes.

With Juve in financial difficulties, United could make a loan move in the summer, with an obligation to buy in 2022.

Everton want Real Madrid pair (Calciomercato)

2021-03-07T23:53:06Z

Toffees want to swoop for Blancos stars

Everton want to sign Real Madrid stars Lucas Vazquez and Isco, according to Calciomercato.

Former Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti faces competitions from Milan and Juventus respectively for the duo.

Laporta wins Barcelona presidential election

2021-03-07T23:40:58Z

Joan Laporta has won the Barcelona presidential election.

He has suggested that he was the candidate best placed to allow the club to retain Lionel Messi.

Get the full story here...

Chelsea's Luke McCormick wanted by Millwall

2021-03-07T23:36:37Z

On-loan at Bristol City from Chelsea, Luke McCormick has been targeted by Millwall for a summer transfer, according to The Sun.

The 22-year-old has been one of the stars of League 1 this season.