Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd could make De Ligt swoop

Columbus Crew sign Matan
Columbus Crew have signed Romanian midfielder Alexandru Matan, according to the Columbus Dispatch.
The 21-year-old midfielder is set to arrive from Viitorul Constanta and it is not thought that he will take up a designated player position on the roster.
Brownhill wanted by several Premier League sides
Wolves, Southampton, Crystal Palace, West Ham and Aston Villa have all been following Burnley's midfielder Josh Brownhill in recent months.
TeamTalk says the former Bristol City player could move on in the summer but no price tag is given.
Juventus want to re-sign Kean
Juventus want to re-sign Moise Kean from Everton, Calciomercato reports.
The striker is on loan at PSG, having been a flop at the Toffees last term. The Ligue 1 club also want to keep him but admit it could be complicated.
PSG set to offer Alaba a mammoth contract
Paris Saint-Germain will try to muscle their way to signing David Alaba ahead of Real Madrid, Calciomercato reports.
It is reported that PSG will offer €25 million (£21.5m/$29.8m) per year, although there are no details of the length of contract the Austria star might get.
Solskjaer set to raid Juventus for superstar
Manchester United are set to attempt to sign Maathijs de Ligt from Juventus, according to TodoFichajes.
With Juve in financial difficulties, United could make a loan move in the summer, with an obligation to buy in 2022.
Toffees want to swoop for Blancos stars
Everton want to sign Real Madrid stars Lucas Vazquez and Isco, according to Calciomercato.
Former Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti faces competitions from Milan and Juventus respectively for the duo.
Laporta wins Barcelona presidential election
Joan Laporta has won the Barcelona presidential election.
He has suggested that he was the candidate best placed to allow the club to retain Lionel Messi.
Chelsea's Luke McCormick wanted by Millwall
On-loan at Bristol City from Chelsea, Luke McCormick has been targeted by Millwall for a summer transfer, according to The Sun.
The 22-year-old has been one of the stars of League 1 this season.