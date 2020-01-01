Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Roma want Man Utd's Smalling on permanent deal

The Man Utd defender has impressed in Serie A

manager Paulo Fonseca wants to sign defender Chris Smalling on a permanent transfer at the end of the season.

The English centre-back is on loan from and has enjoyed a successful spell in the Italian capital.

"Chris is a great, great man, a great, great professional," Fonseca told Sky Sports.

"The adaptation [to Italian football] was very easy for him. He's a boy that everyone loves in the club because he is a great professional.

"I would like Chris to stay. We are speaking. I don't know if it is possible because of the situation with Manchester United, but I would like so much for Chris to stay here with us because he is very important.

"He is a great player, a great man with a great attitude every day and for all of these reasons I would be very happy if Chris stays."

Fonseca also suggested that he could push for a similar move for 's Henrikh Mkhitaryan who is also on loan at the club.