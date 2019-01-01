Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City hoping to beat Barca to Griezmann

Lopetegui: Three weeks of rotten luck ruined Madrid career
Former Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui admits that he was disappointed by the rapid end to his tenure at Santiago Bernabeu, affirming that he believes he could have turned things around given more time.
Lopetegui caused a stir last summer when he took the Madrid job while preparing for Spain's World Cup challenge in Russia, which then saw him sacked by La Roja days before the tournament.
But he would last just 10 Liga games at Madrid, and the coach blames a sudden slump in results and some sloppy finishing for putting an end to his brief time in charge.
Man City hoping to beat Barca to Griezmann
The Liga champions will end their pursuit of the Atletico star if a bidding war occurs
Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona is not a done deal and Manchester City are among the clubs looking to sign the France star, according to Sport.
The forward has a €200 million release clause, which drops to €120m on July 1, and City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern are all interested.
Barcelona do not want a bidding war for Griezmann, so they will pull out of a deal if he does not openly signal his desire to move to the Liga champions soon.
West Ham could offer Carroll a new deal
West Ham striker Andy Carroll could be in line for a new contract, despite his injury woes, according to the Sun.
The 30-year-old Carroll has played in just 12 Premier League games this year, and only scored in the FA Cup, with his contract coming off the books at the end of the season.
But the club are looking at deal where Carroll is paid a minimum salary, with most of the added value coming through games played and goal bonuses.
No Champions League, no Sancho for Man Utd
Without Champions League football next season, Manchester United's hopes of signing Jadon Sancho have collapsed, according to the Independent.
United were planning on offering £100 million ($128m) to land the Borussia Dortmund star, but the player does not feel moving to a side in the Europa League is right for his development.
Meanwhile, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are discussing internally whether they will make the £100m offer to test Dortmund's resolve.
Morata wants Atletico stay
Alvaro Morata has insisted he does not want to be anywhere other than Atletico Madrid next season, resisting any return to Chelsea.
Morata fell out of favour this season under Maurizio Sarri and was sent on a year and a half loan to Atletico, with Gonzalo Higuain joining the Blues on loan from Juventus.
Atletico are set to pay €16 million (£13.8 m/$18m) to keep the striker around and Morata is fine with that, saying he wants to spend the rest of his playing days with the club.