Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pochettino hopes for £150m transfer budget

Manchester City to lose Ndombele battle
The midfielder, who is viewed as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho, is set to join the Serie A champions for £60 million ($78m), despite interest from City, Manchester United and Tottenham.
Man City are also targeting Julian Weigl, but face competition from Paris Saint-Germain and the midfielder's old coach, Thomas Tuchel, for his signature.
Newcastle may smash club transfer record
Newcastle may smash their club transfer record twice this summer as they make a bid to keep Rafa Benitez around, according to the Daily Mail.
Benitez has been offered a £50 million transfer budget, with more money available through player sales, in hopes of keeping him aboard and competing for the top half of the Premier League table.
And the greenlight has been given to go after one or two players who exceed the club record £21m spent on Miguel Almiron last January, though it must be on a player of a similar age and re-sale profile.
Roma may be forced to sell Pellegrini
Roma's financial situation may force them to sell multiple players this summer, including Lorenzo Pellegrini, according to Calciomercato.com.
Should the club miss out on the Champions League, they could look into moving some of their top assets to remedy the financial hit.
Inter would like to take advantage of that, and would look to activate Pellegrini's release clause, which is €30 million (£26m/$34m) and payable in two installments.
Conte eyes fresh 'project' as he nears coaching return
Antonio Conte has confirmed that he will return to coaching in June as he aims to find a "project" that proves convincing.
The Italian manager has been out of work since leaving Chelsea this past summer as he was replaced by fellow Italian Maurizio Sarri.
However, Conte says he is close to deciding on his next project, as he hinted at his next job on an Italian talk show.
Pochettino hopes for £150m transfer budget
Spurs may sell Kieran Trippier and Danny Rose to help fuel their summer spending
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is hoping for £150 million ($195m) in transfer funds this summer in order to bolster his squad, according to the Daily Mail.
His initial budget is expected to be £60m, but he can increase that further by a potential £100m with player sales.
Danny Rose, Victor Wanyama and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, are believed to be available while the futures of Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Kieran Trippier are uncertain.