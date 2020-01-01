Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal close in on Pablo Mari signing

Alanis set for MLS
The future of Oswaldo Alanis lies in MLS, according to journalist Fernando Cevallos.
The Chivas star had been linked to fellow Liga MX club Monterrey, but now appears set for a move stateside.
PSV's Van Aanholt offer knocked back by Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace have rejected a £4.2 million bid from PSV for Patrick van Aanholt, The Daily Mail reports.
The Selhurst Park side want double what the Dutch side offered for him.
Genk reject Sheffield United offer for Berge
Sheffield United's offer for Sander Berge has been rejected by Belgian side Genk, The Daily Mail reports.
The 21-year-old Norwegian midfielder, whose contract expires at the end of next season, is also wanted by West Ham.
Arsenal close in on Pablo Mari signing
Flamengo centre-back will join on loan with option to buy
Arsenal will sign Flamengo defender Pablo Mari on loan with an option for a permanent deal, The Daily Mail says.
The Gunners will have to pay £7.5 million ($10m) to land the centre-back at the end of the campaign.
Mari, 26, helped Flamengo to a league and Copa Libertadores double last year and was named in the Serie A team of the year.
Tousart set for medical to complete Hertha move
Lucas Tousart will join Hertha Berlin in the next few days, Sky Sport in Germany says.
The 22-year-old midfielder will have a medical on Monday and sign a contract that runs until 2025 before he is loaned back to Lyon for the rest of the season.
Napoli offer €21m for SPAL star Petagna
Ben Arfa to sign for Real Valladolid
Hatem Ben Arfa's hunt for a new team is almost over.
The 32-year-old has been without a team since leaving Rennes last summer but Mundo Deportivo reports he is on the verge of joining Spanish side Real Valladolid until the end of the season.
Man Utd still short with new Bruno Fernandes bid
Red Devils offered £46m for Sporting CP star
Manchester United are still short of Sporting CP's asking price for Bruno Fernandes after offering £46 million for him.
Sky Sports reports the Red Devils are still in talks with the Portuguese side, who are holding out for a big price for their star player.