Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal close in on Pablo Mari signing

Flamengo centre-back will join on loan with option to buy

will sign Flamengo defender Pablo Mari on loan with an option for a permanent deal, The Daily Mail says.

The Gunners will have to pay £7.5 million ($10m) to land the centre-back at the end of the campaign.

Mari, 26, helped Flamengo to a league and Copa Libertadores double last year and was named in the team of the year.