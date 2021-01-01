Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Klopp targets Lewandowski

Karim-David Adeyemi has said he would return to Bayern Munich from RB Salzburg if given an offer.

The 19-year-old forward has broken into the German national team this year as his market value has skyrocketed.

"If they made me an offer, I think I would choose that path," Adeyemi said via Marca after RB Salzburg's Champions League draw against Sevilla on Tuesday. "I want to show them what I can do, who I am and that it was a mistake to leave me go. That motivates me."