Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Klopp targets Lewandowski

Lautaro progressing towards extension
Lautaro Martinez will soon extend his contract with Inter until June 2026. The agreement is at final stages and set to be signed - increased salary after turning down Tottenham and Atletico Madrid proposals. 🇦🇷 #Inter #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 15, 2021
Berisha heads to Kosovo
OFFICIAL - Besart Berisha is KF Prishtina player!— Kosovan Football 🇽🇰 | 💉 (@kosovanfooty_EN) September 15, 2021
What a signing this is for the Kosovan Champions. Great additional to our #BKTSuperLiga as well.
All the best Besart! #BKTSL pic.twitter.com/LyEWzO4aK2
Adeyemi wants Bayern return
Karim-David Adeyemi has said he would return to Bayern Munich from RB Salzburg if given an offer.
The 19-year-old forward has broken into the German national team this year as his market value has skyrocketed.
"If they made me an offer, I think I would choose that path," Adeyemi said via Marca after RB Salzburg's Champions League draw against Sevilla on Tuesday. "I want to show them what I can do, who I am and that it was a mistake to leave me go. That motivates me."
Hughton expected to get Forest axe
Perhaps expected, but Chris Hughton is set to leave #nffc after a 6th defeat in 7 league matches.— John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) September 15, 2021
Klopp targets Lewandowski (Fichajes)
The Liverpool boss wants to reunite with his former player at Anfield
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has targeted Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski to be his key signing next summer, claims Fichajes.
He knows Lewandowski's qualities well having coached him previously at Borussia Dortmund, and Lewandowski has only grown more clinical in front of the net since their partnership.
Klopp has apparently told his club superiors of his desire for the forward to come to Anfield.