Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ole airs sack fears in dressing room rant

Nigeria eye Chelsea youngster Ugbo
Nigeria have been scouting young Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo with a view of persuading him to commit his international future to the country, reports the Mail.
The 21-year-old, who was born in London but is of Nigerian descent, has caught the eye while on loan at Dutch side Roda JC, scoring five goals in his first eight appearances.
Nigeria have already failed to persuade Ugbo’s Chelsea teammate Tammy Abraham to switch international allegiance after he was recalled to the England squad for this week's Euro 2020 qualifiers.
Ole airs sack fears in dressing room rant
Clash with Liverpool could prove pivotal
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fears a heavy defeat in Manchester United's next game against Liverpool will result in his sacking, reports the Mail
The Norwegian is under pressure with the Red Devils in the midst of their worst start to a league season for 30 years.
Speaking on Sunday, Solskjaer described the clash at Old Trafford on October 20 as the 'perfect game'. But privately he fears another loss would put pressure on the club to make a change.
Blanc and Wenger in contention for Lyon job
Laurent Blanc and Arsene Wenger are being considered for the Lyon job, reports Le Parisien.
The Ligue 1 club sacked Sylvinho on Monday after a run of just one win in nine matches, culminating in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to rivals Saint-Etienne.
Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas wants Sylvinho's successor to be able to speak French, with Blanc and Wenger emerging as early candidates.
Zaha to sue agent over failed Palace move
Forward was hoping to leave club over the summer
Wilfried Zaha is taking legal action against his agent after he failed to secure him a summer move away from Crystal Palace, reports the Mail.
The Ivory Coast international is unhappy at not being able to leave Selhurst Park, with Everton and Arsenal both believed to have been keen on the 26-year-old.
Zaha alleges that his agent's close relationship with Palace chairman Steve Parish is one of the reasons why the move never materialised.
Pioli emerges as Milan candidate
AC Milan are still considering alternatives for manager Marco Giampaolo, with former Fiorentina boss Stefano Pioli a new candidate, reports Gianluca Di Marzo.
Giampaolo has seen his job come under threat after Milan's poor start to the season which has seen the club slump to 13th in Serie A.
The Rossoneri are also keen on Luciano Spalletti, but the situation is complicated as he continues to negotiate a pay-off with former club Inter.
Solskjaer to be given time
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer retains the backing of the Manchester United hierarchy and will be given time to turn things around, according to Sky Sports.
United are currently 12th in the Premier League, having made their worst start to the season for 30 years, putting Solskjaer's job under scrutiny.
However, he retains the support of the fans and those in charge at Old Trafford, who will give him both time and money as he attempts to revive the club's fortunes.