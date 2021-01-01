Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea open to Werner-Sane swap

Ozil doesn't want to leave Fenerbahce
Mesut Ozil has no intention of leaving Fenerbahce, according to CalcioInPillole.
Recent reports have indicated that the ex-Arsenal star is looking for a move to MLS or the Middle East after only joining the Turkish side this year.
But the 32-year-old is understood to be content with Fener and is not looking for a way out.
Luiz's Flamengo confirmation imminent
David Luiz is set to join Flamengo on a contract through the end of 2022, reports Goal Brazil.
The 34-year-old will return to his home country after leaving Arsenal at the end of last season.
Chelsea preparing new Kante deal
Chelsea are preparing a new contract for N'Golo Kante, with Thomas Tuchel keen to keep the Frenchman on board at Stamford Bridge, per the Standard.
The 30-year-old has been one of the Blues' most consistent performers under the German, helping them seal Champions League success last season.
Now, the club wish to tie him down to fresh terms to keep him on their books.
Arsenal chased Abraham as Lacazette replacement
Arsenal "pushed hard" to sign Tammy Abraham as a replacement for Alexandre Lacazette - and the Gunners forward could be set for an exit next year, per the Here We Go podcast.
The Gunners missed out on the Chelsea man as he departed for Roma in a bid to earn further first-team chances following struggles under Thomas Tuchel.
His Serie A move took him away from a potential jaunt to the Emirates Stadium, where Lacazette was in the frame to make way.
Solskjaer: Ronaldo was never going to Man City
Cristiano Ronaldo was never going to sign for Manchester City this summer, according to Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes had talks with a number of clubs, and United’s city rivals were favourites to land the Portugal international until United started negotiations to bring him back to Old Trafford.
United fans were upset about the prospect of Ronaldo joining City, but Solskjaer has refuted the suggestion that it was ever a possibility.
Chelsea open to Werner-Sane swap with Bayern (Todo Fichajes)
Blues not discounting potential transaction
Chelsea would be open to a swap move for Leroy Sane if Bayern Munich pressed onwards to bring Timo Werner back to Germany, per Todo Fichajes.
But the Bundesliga champions would not be open to such a deal, despite their interest in the Blues forward as a key target.
Werner is mooted as a potential successor to Robert Lewandowski, but Bayern would not wish to part with Sane, despite the latter's troubles in hitting top gear.