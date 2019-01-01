Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City make Saul their top summer target

AC Milan are considering a summer swoop for Zaglebie Lubin midfielder Bartosz Zynek.

According to Calciomercato, Milan have been hugely impressed with the performances of Krzysztof Piatek since joining from Genoa earlier this season and hope to find another Polish diamond in rough in Zyneck.

The 16-year-old was previously on the books of QPR and has been capped at underage level for Poland.