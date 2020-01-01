Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd eye Ndidi deal

The have signed Josh Atencio and Ethan Dobbelaere as homegrown players, the club announced.

Atencio joins the club after playing for the team's USL side, the Tacoma Defiance, while Dobeelaere turns professional after rising through the club's academy.

“Josh and Ethan are good young players who have performed well in training with the First Team when given the chance,” said Head Coach Brian Schmetzer. “I look forward to bringing them more into the fold and continuing to see them develop as professionals.