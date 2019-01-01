Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea demand £112m for Hazard

Thomas Tuchel has stated that he expects to remain in charge of despite their poor form at the end of the season.

PSG won the title, but crashed out of the and Coupe de la Ligue early, as well as losing the Coupe de final to on penalties.

Additionally, PSG have won just three of their last 10 matches in all competitions, including Friday's 3-1 loss at .

Read the full story right here on Goal!