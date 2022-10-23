Jesse Marsch's future as Leeds manager was plunged further into doubt earlier today as his side squandered an early lead in a 3-2 defeat against Fulham. The Whites have now gone eight league games without a win so it was unsurprising that he was asked about his job security.

“I’m here, I said from the beginning, for the long term," said the American. "I love this club, investing everything that I have to try to make us better. We always knew that the league is incredibly difficult, we never took anything for granted – even staying up last year – and we’re going to use our mentality and commitment."

Read more from Marsch on GOAL.