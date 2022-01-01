Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus plan £65m Jesus approach amid Haaland reports

Rice urged to leave West Ham
Ex-Arsenal star Paul Merson has urged Declan Rice to take advantage of his recent fine form and leave West Ham this summer.
"Declan Rice should strike while the iron's hot and leave West Ham this summer. He's taken his game to another level this season and is playing N'Golo Kante now, affecting things at both ends of the pitch," Merson explained to the Daily Star.
"I'd be surprised if Declan Rice is playing for West Ham next season. They have completely punched above their weight for months."
Torreira closes on permanent Fiorentina move
Lucas #Torreira is getting closer to sign for #Fiorentina on a permanent deal. #Viola ask a little discount on the price of the option to buy (€15M). Expected a meeting with #Arsenal in the next days to try to close the agreement. For him contract until 2026 (€3M/year). #AFC https://t.co/AsdNFATIgS— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) March 19, 2022
Stoke consider Farke as next manager
Daniel Farke is in line to become Stoke City's next manager, according to the Sun.
The ex-Norwich City boss is the top candidate to succeed Michael O'Neill, who is under pressure at the Potters after a run of poor results and could be sacked before season's end.
Juventus plan £65m Jesus approach amid Haaland reports (Daily Star)
Dortmund ace would push Brazilian further down City pecking order
Juventus will offer Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus a potential escape route from the Etihad Stadium this summer, according to the Daily Star.
Jesus has fallen down the pecking order at City, and opportunities for playing time would only decrease should Erling Haaland complete a move to the club.
The Italians believe a bid of around £65 million could prove enough to convince City to sell.
Juve and Inter watching Chelsea loanee Gallagher
Serie A giants Juventus and Inter are monitoring Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher, claims the Sun.
Gallagher has made a big impression at Crystal Palace this term and both Italian sides have sent scouts to watch his progress at Selhurst Park in recent weeks.