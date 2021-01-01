Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid to offer Hazard to Chelsea in bid to sign James`

Real Madrid to offer Hazard to Chelsea in bid to sign James (El Nacional)
The Spanish side make Blues star top target to strengthen at right-back
Real Madrid are set to offer Eden Hazard back to Chelsea as part of a deal for Reece James, claims El Nacional.
The Spanish side hope to invest in a new right-back to offer cover for Dani Carvajal and Carlo Ancelotti has asked president Florentino Perez to make a move for James.
Perez hopes to solve two problems in one go by bringing in James and offloading Hazard back to the club they signed him from as part of the same deal.
Although Roman Abramovich would be happy to bring Hazard back to London, he does not want it to come at the expense of one of his team's star players.
Martial tells Rangnick he wants to leave Man Utd
Anthony Martial has told Ralf Rangnick he wants to leave Manchester United.
There have been no offers for the French forward as of yet, but Sevilla are one of a number of clubs who are believed to be interested.
Pepi set to join Wolfsburg
Dallas FC star Ricardo Pepi will join Wolfsburg imminently, according to Transfermarkt.
The 18-year-old has been tracked by several top teams in Europe but the German side have won the race, with a €10 million deal set to go through.
Real Madrid eye Zakharyan
Real Madrid are considering making a move for Dynamo Moscow’s Arsen Zakharyan, Sport says.
The 18-year-old has established himself as one of the rising midfield stars in his country and the Spanish side have been monitoring him for some time.
Empoli move for Conti
Empoli have advanced on their interest in signing Andrea Conti from AC Milan.
Gianluca Di Marzio reports the Serie A side believe the former Atalanta star can strengthen their squad in January and have made contact over a deal.
Betis close to €10m Ceballos signing
Real Madrid and Real Betis are in talks over a deal for Dani Ceballos.
Mundo Deportivo says Betis can seal the midfielder in a deal worth €10 million in January.