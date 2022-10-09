LiveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: Martinelli in talks for new Arsenal deal

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world.

Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 2022-23Getty
    Arsenal interested in Club Brugge star Jutgla

    Ferran Jutgla club brugge 2022-23Getty Images

    Club Brugge forward Ferran Jutgla is the subject of interest from Arsenal - according to Todofichajes.

    Barcelona have also been linked with the 23-year-old, but the Gunners are prepared to go all out to seal his signature in the new year.

    Leeds set to beat Man Utd & Arsenal to Gakpo

    Cody Gakpo PSV 2022-23Getty

    Leeds United are set to beat Manchester United and Arsenal to the signature of PSV winger Cody Gakpo - according to the Daily Mirror.

    The Whites have agreed personal terms with the Dutchman ahead of the next transfer window, with PSV eager to cash in on a prized asset after the World Cup.

    PSG to return for Skriniar in January

    Milan Skriniar Inter 2022-23Getty Images

    Paris Saint-Germain are planning to revive their interest in Inter defender Milan Skriniar in January - according to ESPN.

    The 27-year-old could be available for a cut-price fee in the winter window with his current contract at San Siro set to expire next summer.

    Liverpool target Rennes forward Doku

    Jeremy Doku Salis Abdul Samed Lens Rennes Ligue 1Getty

    Liverpool have identified Rennes winger Jeremy Doku as a transfer target - according to Calciomercato.

    Juventus and Napoli have also been linked with the 21-year-old, despite the fact he is yet to register a goal or assist for Rennes in Ligue 1 this season.

    Martinelli in talks for new Arsenal deal (Football Insider)

    Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 2022-23Getty

    Gabriel Martinelli is in talks for a new contract at Arsenal - according to Football Insider.

    The 21-year-old's current deal expires in 2024, and the Gunners are eager to secure his long-term future.