Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Watkins offers cut-price option for Arsenal

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has an idea who he would like to replace him in charge, but admits he has not spoken to the club yet.

The German will cede way to a new full-time manager at the end of the current campaign, having replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in December on a short-term deal.

Names such as Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in the past few months.

