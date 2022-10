Paris Saint-Germain are considering a move for Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix, according to AS.

The Portugal international wants to leave Atletico in January and a switch to PSG could be the solution as the French champions could see Lionel Messi depart at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, El Nacional reports that Barcelona are also candidates to sign the 22-year-old as they fear Ousmane Dembele wants to leave.