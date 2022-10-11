LiveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG target Skriniar available for cut-price January deal

Milan Skriniar GFXGetty/GOAL
    Lautaro Martinez focused on Inter amid ongoing speculation

    Lautaro Martinez Inter 2022-23Getty Images

    Lautaro Martinez has been one of the most sought-after strikers in European football in the last couple of seasons. He has been linked with the vast majority of the best clubs at one time or another but he has admitted that he isn't thinking about a departure.

    “That [transfer speculation] is in the past now,” he said. "Today I’m an Inter player and what I want right now is to always do my best for Inter. I work to give my best to Inter, to help my teammates, to grow every day. I try to focus on that, and I thank Javier [Zanetti] for those wonderful words.”

  • -

    Tottenham eyeing move for Ugarte

    Tottenham's potential Achilles heel at the moment stems from a lack of squad depth with genuine quality. For that reason, Antonio Conte continues to scour the market to provide back-up options for his strong first team.

    According to Record, Manuel Ugarte is one of the players who is on the wishlist at Spurs. Although, Sporting's €80m valuation might put them off if they are unable to reduce the price tag.

  • -

    Gakpo waiting for bigger clubs as Leeds continue pursuit

    Gakpo-PSV-2022-23Getty

    Cody Gakpo was the subject of plenty of transfer interest over the summer and it looks like that will be the case in the upcoming transfer windows. Leeds were set to strike a deal for the Dutchman on deadline day but missed out and his blistering start to the season could deny them even further.

    Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Gakpo will wait for some of Europe's bigger clubs rather than jumping at the chance to sign for Jesse Marsch's side.

  • -

    Rabiot comments on summer Man United links

    It looked for a few weeks during the summer transfer window that Adrien Rabiot would be moving to Manchester United. However, there was a breakdown in communications and he has now spoken out on the summer speculation and a potential new contract at Juventus.

    “There was a lot of talk, but I’ve always been focused both in training and in the game," he said. "The renewal? I don’t know. At the moment, there are other things to think about. I’m focused on the pitch and doing well for the team, to get them out of the difficult and then we’ll see what happens."

  • -

    PSG target Skriniar available for cut-price January deal (Tuttosport)

    skriniarGetty Images

    Milan Skriniar could leave Inter as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the season. That will put a number of Europe's elite clubs on alert with PSG a particularly likely destination given their previous interest.

    Tuttosport (via Sempre Inter) have claimed that with no advancements in current contract negotiations, Inter would prefer to receive a fee in January rather than lose their star centre-back for free. A fee of between €20m and €25m might be enough to tempt the Serie A giants into parting with him.