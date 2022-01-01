Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid want £50m Sterling after Mbappe snub

Real Madrid want £50m Sterling after Mbappe snub (Daily Star)
Blancos to test Man City with summer bid
Real Madrid are plotting a summer move for Raheem Sterling this summer, the Daily Star claims.
The Spanish side will make a £50 million bid for the Manchester City man as they look to strengthen their attack after Kylian Mbappe turned them down to stay at Paris Saint-Germain.
Mane wants Bayern move (Sky Sports)
News #Mané: He can really imagine to join #FCBayern this summer! There is movement in talks with the player and his management. Next 3-4 weeks are decisive. Nagelsmann & Brazzo want him. Transfer fee probably less than €50m. @SkySportDE #TransferUpdate 🟨🇸🇳 https://t.co/qBhLogrvzM— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 23, 2022
Pearce steps down at West Ham
We can confirm that Stuart Pearce has made the decision to step down from his role as First Team Coach.— West Ham United (@WestHam) May 23, 2022
Everyone at West Ham United would like to thank Stuart for his service and wish him all the very best for the future.
Tottenham to make six signings
Tottenham will bring six new players in this summer to help Antonio Conte strengthen the team, The Telegraph says.
The Premier League side hope to convince the Italian coach to stay and are promising to back him by investing in the squad.
Januzaj alternative for Raphinha at Barca
Adnan Januzaj has emerged as a candidate over Raphinha for Barcelona, claims Sport.
The Real Sociedad star has left on a free transfer and is seeking a new team.
Given the price hike Barca face in pursuit of Leeds star Raphinha, they could turn their gaze upon the Belgium star instead.