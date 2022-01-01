Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Leeds star Phillips to snub Man Utd & join City

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Alonso moves closer to Barca move

2022-05-18T22:55:35.000Z

Leeds star Phillips to snub Man Utd & join City (Mirror)

2022-05-18T22:45:23.000Z

Lifelong Leeds fans not interested in Old Trafford switch

Manchester City are poised to beat rivals United to the signature of Kalvin Phillips, according to the Mirror.

Phillips is a lifelong Leeds United fan and is not prepared to leave the Whites for their bitter rivals, while City are keen on the £50 million-rated midfielder as a potential replacement for Ilkay Gundogan.

Neville readies coaching raid on Man Utd

2022-05-18T22:30:09.123Z

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville is preparing an audacious raid for one of the members of the Red Devils' coaching staff, claims the Sun.

Neville wants to recruit United's Under-23 boss Neil Wood to take over at Salford City, currently in League Two.

